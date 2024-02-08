Borderplex Connect announces award of $50,000 from Bank of America

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Borderplex Connect was named an El Paso Bank of America 2023 Neighborhood Champion. As part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders program, one of the largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development in the nation, Neighborhood Champions provides $50,0000 in grant funding and leadership training to award recipients that are advancing economic mobility and addressing local challenges.

Borderplex Connect will use this award to grow the organization and hire a CEO to lead future efforts for digital inclusion within the region. The grant announcement of the Bank of America Neighborhood Champions award was held February 8 at 9:00 a.m. at 333 N. Oregon, El Paso, TX 79901.