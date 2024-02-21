The City of Las Cruces to host public meeting to discuss making the roads safer    

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City of Las Cruces will conduct a public meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, to discuss the Arterial and Collector Speed Management Policy. The meeting will be in Conference Rooms 2007 B and 2007 C at City Hall, 700 N. Main St. The current Residential Traffic Calming Policy is geared specifically to residential roads and is not applicable to arterial and collector streets.

The new policy aims to provide procedures for the evaluation and application of speed management on arterial and collector streets, while maintaining the safe operational use for vehicles without significant disruptions. Goals of the policy should address speeding, vehicular safety and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. Residents are invited to provide comments and suggestions related to the implementation of the new policy. For information, call the City’s Public Works Department at (575) 528-3333.