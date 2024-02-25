Borderland Rainbow Center to hold vigil for non-binary student who died one day after alleged attack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland Rainbow Center will hold a vigil Sunday for Nex Benedict. Benedict was a non-binary 16-year-old originally from El Paso, who died in Owasso, Oklahoma earlier this month. Their death came a day after they were allegedly attacked in a bathroom at their high school.

Nex's mother, Sue Benedict, told police in a 911 call obtained by ABC-7, that three girls attacked Nex. Sue Benedict told police that during the alleged attack, Nex was knocked to the ground and hit their head. The school told Sue Benedict, and recommended taking Nex to the hospital, which she did. Once at the hospital, Sue Benedict called 911 to report an assault.

A day after the incident, Sue Benedict once again called 911, saying Nex was having trouble breathing, their hands were curling inwards, and their eyes were rolling back. Paramedics took Nex to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Owasso Police Department said it is still investigating.

The vigil for Nex Benedict will be held at Memorial Park Library at 6 p.m.