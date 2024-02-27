Montwood High School students read to younger students as part of Read Across America Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Montwood High School students read to elementary students at O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy as part of the Read Across Montwood Schools (RAMS) earlier today. The students were also visited by Chico from the El Paso Chihuahuas, who shared his love for reading.

"It's an essential part of life," said Nancy Jimenez, O’Shea Keleher Whole Child Academy's library media specialist. "We need reading for everything that we do. Every job requires reading. Not only that, but reading can help them explore other worlds. They are able to escape through reading and explore different worlds that maybe they don't have them available to them."

RAMS is part of the National Education Association’s annual Read Across America Week, an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading. This year’s theme is Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers.

SISD administrators, staff, and employees from the El Paso Public Library, Target, and Jordan Foster Construction also participated and read to the students.