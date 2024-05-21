West Virginia lawmakers approve funding to support students due to FAFSA delays

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia students struggling to figure out how to pay for college could be getting help from the state under a bill heading to Gov. Jim Justice. State lawmakers approved $83 million for higher education during a special session that ended Tuesday. About $51 million of the money would be allocated for grants to help students pay tuition. Republican Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo described the 26% reduction in applications to the state’s colleges and universities as “dramatic and devastating.” College applicants have been left in limbo this year as they await the Education Department’s changes to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.