CBP to briefly suspend Paso Del Norte SENTRI service March 2 due to 10k race

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection will temporarily suspend SENTRI/DCL processing at the Paso Del Norte international crossing from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. March 2. The short disruption is necessary to provide a safe return route for runners competing in the annual International 10K race which is being held that morning and concludes at the top of the PDN bridge.

To accommodate any traffic that would regularly use the PDN trusted traveler lane CBP will open the SENTRI/DCL lanes at the neighboring Stanton Street bridge earlier than normal. The Stanton SENTRI/DCL lane will open at 6 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. for that morning only. At 10 a.m. normal SENTRI/DCL processing at the PDN crossing will resume.

During the race the eastside vehicle inspection lanes will also be closed to enhance participant safety. All other PDN traffic and pedestrian lanes will remain open during the event. Members of the traveling public should plan accordingly.