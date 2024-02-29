Residents in West El Paso frustrated as a detour sends traffic from I-10 straight through their neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The construction on the part of I-10 that stretches from Redd Road to Vinton Road has long been a point of contention. El Pasoans have had to sit in the traffic caused by backup there for years. But for some, the impacts of that construction are everyday.

Enchanted Hills is a neighborhood located just behind Abundant Church in West El Paso. It's also where a detour has been set up, sending traffic from I-10 straight through the residential area. That's because the Texas Department of Transportation is building an underpass at Los Mochis Drive.

Residents of Enchanted Hills told ABC-7 they are frustrated with the constant traffic going through their neighborhood. They said that the worst of it is on Sundays, because so many of Abundant Church's parishioners cut through their neighborhood.

TxDOT officials, meanwhile, said they understand residents' frustration, but ask them to be patient for about 8 more months, possibly less.

"I've spoken with residents from Enchanted Hills before, and they've talked about the church traffic going through their neighborhood. And that's because, normally when they leave church, their only choice is to go for miles to Vinton before they can turn around and get back on I-10 East to go back home. What the I-10 Widening West Project is doing, is adding an underpass at Los Mochis, which is less than a mile from the church. And that will allow people to just make a U-turn there, and then go on their merry way, and they don't have to go through the neighborhood anymore," said Jennifer Wright, a spokesperson for TxDOT.

