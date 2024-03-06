El Paso Inc. names El Pasoans of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Borderland family, as well as a local artist, have been chosen to hold the title of 2024's 'El Pasoan of the Year.'

The Fox family was honored Tuesday during a luncheon, along with artist Gaspar Enriquez, for their services in the community over the years.

In 2023, the Fox family donated $25 million to Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, El Paso, to build a research center.

"I really feel very humble. It's a little misleading because so many people contribute to this great cause. But we were part of it. So I'm very grateful," said Steve Fox, the CEO of Fox Auto Group.

El Paso Inc. recognized Enriquez for his community spirit, teaching, mentorship, and art.

"Being named Texas Artist of the Year for '23-'24... that was a great honor. But this one, because it is from the community. It is more exciting and more meaningful to me," said Enriquez.