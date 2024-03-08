New luxury amphitheater planned for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An entertainment and hospitality company is planning to grow entertainment in El Paso by constructing a luxurious amphitheater.

According to their website, Notes Live is a Colorado-based company with the goal of building state of the art music venues across the country.

ABC-7 found through a source that prominent El Pasoans met with Notes Live in late February to discuss funding and the possible construction of an amphitheater in the Borderland.

ABC-7 reached out to Notes Live regarding the possible construction of a music venue here in the city.

Chloe Hoeft, vice president of marketing for Notes Live, told ABC-7 in an email:

"We believe that El Paso is perfectly suited for a luxurious amphitheater, and it is our plan to build one in this market. We are in discussions but have not determined a location yet."

A multipurpose performance center is currently under construction in Sunland Park, New Mexico. This project is being lead by a private group known as the Visneti Group, LLC.

Michael Megret, part of Visneti Group, told ABC-7 the group did talk with Notes Live regarding the construction of a music venue in the Borderland, but nothing was solidified at the moment.

According to our news partners at El Paso Inc., there is a second music venue currently under construction at Sunland Park, New Mexico. The project lead by the Heritage Group, seeks to be an entertainment complex featuring spaces for concerts, parties, and events.

The City of El Paso had also announced last month that it was considering the Union Depot area near downtown for the location of its Multipurpose Performing Arts & Entertainment Center. A project that currently has more than $150 million dollars allocated to it.

Notes Live is currently planning to open high-end venues in various cities across the country, including Colorado Springs, Dallas Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, and near Tulsa.

Its current project in Colorado Springs is a 8,000 seat music venue called the Sunset Amphitheater set to open in the summer of 2024.

The Sunset Amphitheater will bring musical acts ranging from One Republic to the Beach Boys.

With other music venues making their way to the borderland such as the one currently in construction in Sunland Park, New Mexico, ABC-7 spoke with people in the community to see the need of a music in the borderland.

Tune in to ABC-7 at 10 to learn more on the construction of this luxurious amphitheater and reactions from the public.