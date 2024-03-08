YWCA announces award-winning journalist as luncheon speaker

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emmy Award winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas has been announced as the speaker for the upcoming 29th Annual YWCA Women's Luncheon.

Vargas is the host of "Elizabeth Vargas Reports" and "iCrime", and was also the co-anchor of "20/20" for 15 years at ABC News. She also served as the anchor of "World News Tonight".

“We are extremely grateful to our supporters; their unwavering generosity sustains our mission and drives the heart of this organization,” said YWCA CEO Sereka Barlow. “Women’s Luncheon provides critical funding that isn’t just about sustaining, but about igniting those who dare to make a difference in our community.”

The luncheon will be held on Thursday, April 25, at 11:30 a.m. at the El Paso Convention Center. Attendees can purchase an individual ticket at the YWCA El Paso del Norte website.