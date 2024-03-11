Groundbreaking held for Las Cruces senior citizen housing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Pedrena Apartments held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new complex on March 11, 2024 at the corner of El Paseo Road and Farney Lane in Las Cruces.

Officials from Pedrena Apartments say the complex aims to be an affordable option for senior citizens. It will have 80 apartment units, with options between one and two-bedroom units.

The property will be available to people aged 55 and over who make below a certain threshold. For one person households, the threshold is $27,000 a year. For couples, the threshold is $31,000 a year.

"I don't remember a city that has been more willing to contribute financial resources needed to to to develop an apartment community like this," said Tom Mannschreck, Thomas Development President.

Construction is scheduled to end in the Summer of 2025.