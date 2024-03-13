ABC-7 sits down with both sides as agreement between City of El Paso and Zoological Society set to end on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Both of the City of El Paso and leaders from the El Paso Zoological Society spoke with ABC-7 after the news that the contract between the two would be expiring on Monday, March 17th.

ABC-7 received a statement Wednesday afternoon that the two parties met earlier in the morning to discuss a way to possibly move forward. Both groups told ABC-7 that there is no timetable for any future partnerships.

Leaders with the Zoological Society told ABC-7 they do not know at this time why the City of El Paso decided to let the agreement expire.

ABC-7 spoke with Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack and asked why this happened and what led to agreement coming to an end.

"We spent a lot of time sort of looking at various agreements and how we function, how we operate, and always looking for best practice and how we can improve on those things," said Mack.

On Tuesday, ABC-7 learned that the Zoological Society has been asked to vacate the El Paso Zoo facilities as a result of a new licensing agreement not being signed.