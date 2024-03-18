TV legend Oprah Winfrey shares why she was motivated to host a weight loss TV special

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Oprah is making her big return to prime-time television tonight. Here's a look at the media legend tackling a topic that is so personal to millions of Americans. Oprah says "Le's stop the shaming and blaming." In tonight's an Oprah special: "Shame, blame and the weight loss revolution" on ABC, she sits down with medical experts and everyday people who are using prescription drugs to find their way to health.

Amy says "I was diagnosed with diabetes. My labs and blood-work were scary. And I remember thinking to myself, thinking like this is the way I was born and this is the way I'm going to die." Oprah Winfrey: "How are your numbers today?" AMY: "Completely normal. Everything is in complete normal range. Like - Oprah Winfrey: wow" The project's goal is to release the shame, judgment, and stigma around weight.

Oprah Winfrey: "The number one thing I hope people come away with is knowing that it's a disease, and it's in the brain." Nearly 74% of adults over 20 years old in the U.S. are overweight or obese. For decades, the 70-year-old entertainment mogul took us on her journey with weight, often mirroring what the country faced at large.

In 2015, Oprah becoming an ambassador for weight watchers. Until earlier this month when Oprah announced she was leaving the board after sharing she too, was taking similar weight loss drugs. Like Maggie a pre-diabetic, she became one of the first teenagers to be prescribed one of the medications. Maggie's Mom: "I had a health care professional at one point tell me that she would be 500 pounds by the time she was 16 and that she would die. Oprah's return to the small screen comes almost 13 years after we said goodbye to the Oprah Winfrey show.

Oprah Winfrey: "For the people who think that this could be the relief and support and freedom, that you've been looking for your whole life, bless you, because there is space for all points of view." The TV show will have a nearly identical set and a live studio audience. Oprah says she hopes the special tonight will empower viewers to make informed decisions about their health.