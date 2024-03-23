Vehicle rolls over off the road along Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Special Rescue crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Transmountain Saturday evening after a vehicle drove off the mountain, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 19.

ABC-7 spoke with EPFD and was told that the driver had no major injuries and chose not to be taken to the hospital.

First responders have told ABC-7 that the scene has been turned over to the El Paso Sheriff's Department.