Skip to Content
News

Vehicle rolls over off the road along Transmountain

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Special Rescue crews were called to the eastbound lanes of Transmountain Saturday evening after a vehicle drove off the mountain, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 19.

ABC-7 spoke with EPFD and was told that the driver had no major injuries and chose not to be taken to the hospital.

First responders have told ABC-7 that the scene has been turned over to the El Paso Sheriff's Department.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content