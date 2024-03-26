Socorro ISD Superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In a unanimous vote the Socorro ISD board of trustees placed Superintendent Nate Carman on paid administrative leave late Monday night.

The decision comes weeks after the board decided to accept an Texas Education Agency or TEA conservatorship. President of the Board Michael Najera previously told ABC-7 that the decision to accept the conservatorship was not a result of the $33 million dollar budget deficit the school district is experiencing.

Carman announced in February that he would be leaving Socorro for a district in Arizona.

The matter to place Carman on paid administrative leave was held in executive session last night.

This is a developing story.