Socorro ISD superintendent leaving district for Arizona job

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman will leave the district to head the Higley Unified School District in Arizona starting this July.

Carman has been with the district for two years and has introduced several new programs in that time, including first-of-their-kind elementary academies, holiday tutoring, and amplified recruitment efforts.

“I am grateful for the opportunities and success that I have enjoyed while serving the Socorro ISD community," Carman said. "While I am eager to join Higley USD, it is bittersweet because Team SISD has been an incredible district to work and live in. It has been a pleasure becoming part of this tight-knit district full of talented and impressive students, employees, families, and community members. That said, our work together is not done. I look forward to finishing this year and further building on our success over the last two years.”

Higley USD announced Carman as a finalist for the position earlier this month. Socorro ISD hired Carman as its superintendent in February 2022. He tried to get a job in Glendale in November 2023.

“It continues to be an honor working with everyone in this awesome district. I am extremely proud of the progress we are achieving together to help students and staff seize their opportunities,” Carman said. “I thank the community for embracing me as the leader of SISD and I know the district will continue its success in public education this year and beyond.”