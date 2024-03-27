El Paso Public Libraries unveil Día de los Niños and Día de los Libros poster & sponsor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --The El Paso Public Libraries and Parks and Recreation Department are set to unveil the official poster to celebrate the 2024 Día de los Niños and Día de los Libros. It's happening at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Armijo Branch Library, 620 E. 7th Ave. The main sponsors for this year’s event will be announced as well.

The Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Washington Park. This year the family-friendly event will include a parade that starts at 10 a.m. near Shelter Place and Orchard Ave. The free event offers activities for children of all ages as well as free books. You can find more information on programs and services provided by the El Paso Public Libraries at www.ElPasoLibrary.org.