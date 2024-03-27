TxDOT is promoting pedestrian and bicyclist safety with walking billboards

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- TxDOT is bringing back their walking billboards used to remind drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists to follow state traffic laws and safely share the road. They will put lifesaving safety reminders directly in front of drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists across Texas this month with the walking billboards.

TxDOT also says that in a high-traffic area around El Paso, campaign ambassadors will be carrying signs reminding Texans to follow traffic safety laws –and watch out for each other. TxDOT believes these messages are vital because although every crash is dangerous, crashes between vehicles and pedestrians or bicyclists can be especially deadly.

In 2022, pedestrian and bicyclist deaths represented 21% of all traffic fatalities in Texas, according to TxDOT. In El Paso in 2022, there were 185 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 23 fatalities and 31 serious injuries and 47 traffic crashes involving bicyclists, resulting in 2 fatalities and 4 serious injuries, according to Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report.

The main causes of traffic crashes involving pedestrians is failure to yield the right of way, driver inattention and speeding were the top factors contributing to pedestrian-involved crashes in 2022, according to the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report. The report also says alcohol impairment was also reported in 31% of all fatal pedestrian crashes.

TxDOT has created a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. It's called TxDOT’s Be Safe, Drive Smart campaign. According to the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.