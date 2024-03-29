The Graham Agency hosting “The Elevation Fashion Show” featuring local talent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- “The Elevation Fashion Show" taking place on March 29th, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. says they will be showcasing cutting-edge fashion, artistic expression, and trendsetting style. The Graham Agency announced its upcoming fashion show extravaganza saying it will showcase the latest trends and designs from top designers and local El Paso talents.

"We are thrilled to present an extraordinary showcase of fashion talent at this year's fashion show," said Salathia Graham." Our aim is to celebrate diversity, creativity, and innovation within the fashion industry, and this event is a testament to the incredible talent and vision of our designers and models." Organizers say attendees should expect runway presentations, interactive experiences, live performances, and exclusive behind-the scenes insights into the creative process.