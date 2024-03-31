El Pasoans celebrate Easter through long-standing traditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans in the Borderland gathered in the masses for this Easter Sunday through activities like cookouts, egg hunting, and attending church.

ABC-7 spoke to those El Pasoans celebrating Easter, and many told us this is a special day to come together with family.

Angel Ponce, an El Pasoan celebrating with his family at Memorial Park, says coming together for a cookout has served as a distraction from the negative news the city has seen lately.

“It's about bringing the community together. You know what I mean? Having us feel some freedom, besides not thinking about all these shootings that's been happening here in El Paso," said Ponce.

Other people in the community took this opportunity to be thankful, as many religious people celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“We remember just the sacrifice. That Jesus Christ is in the cross for us. You know, he took all our burdens, he took our sins, he took our sicknesses and everything," said Ivan Nieves, an El Pasoan who is celebrating Easter for religious reasons.