El Paso Zoo responds to Association of Zoos & Aquariums; how zoo intends to respond to concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the official responses from the El Paso Zoo to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums inspection that took place in January.

The AZA outlined specific points of achievement, in which they applauded the Zoo. Some of those achievements included the dedication to the Asian Elephant 'Savannah', as well the training and enrichment programs for keeper staff.

However, they were several major concerns outlined by the AZA, as well as a list of what the Association called "lesser concerns."

The three "major concerns" from January's AZA inspection are: The Zoo not having a Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program, the relationship between the Zoo and the El Paso Zoological Society, and issues with the height of the perimeter fence along the canal.

The AZA referred to the relationship between the El Paso Zoo and the Zoological Society as "toxic and non-functioning".

There was also a concern from a previous inspection regarding the level of maintenance for the Zoo's Asia section.

In the El Paso Zoo's official response to the AZA on these concerns, the Zoo informed the Association that the City of El Paso is drafting a DEI policy for all city-operated staff and organizations.

The addressed the issues involving the Zoological Society, informing the AZA that the contract came to an end in March of 2024. The Zoo stated they are still hopeful that a new agreement can be made in the future writing, "The EPZ and the EPZS are both optimistic that we can work out a new and mutually beneficial contract that we will both strictly adhere to."

In regards to the height of the perimeter fence, the Zoo wrote, "The inspectors were correct. Through the mowing of grass and time the “land level” had built up on the canal side of

the fence, shrinking the fence height to just above six feet. We do have a minimum eight-foot fence on the other side of the canal which could be argued is our second perimeter fence, but for safety’s sake we went ahead and extended the top of the fence a few feet giving us well over the 8 foot minimum required from the ground to the top bar."

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has given the El Paso Zoo accreditation for the next year, and there will be another inspection in 2025, where the AZA will consider extending the accreediation another four years.

The El Paso was first accredited back in 1980, according to a spokesperson from the AZA.

When zoos are members of the AZA, it allows them to work with other accredited zoos, communicate, as well as facilitate animal exchanges and breeding.