Teens fundraising for themselves and their mother’s funeral after their father allegedly murdered her

Update: If you cannot attend the fundraiser but still wish to donate, Aljibury's son, 19-year-old Ethan Sandoval, is asking that you consider donating via GoFundMe.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fundraiser is being held Saturday for the family of a woman who was killed in Mesilla, New Mexico on Monday.

Police said 39-year-old Sheireen Aljibury was shot and killed on University Ave. near Zia Middle School. The investigation revealed the suspect, 59-year-old Chaparral resident Oscar Renee Sandoval, is Aljibury's husband. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and they are still looking for him.

The fundraiser is at North Hills Crossing in El Paso, in front of the Big Lots, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ABC-7 will be there and will bring you complete coverage on air and online.