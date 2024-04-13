Community attends Hike-A-Thon Series 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 130 people in the community attended the second hike of the Hike-A-Thon Series 2024.

The Hike-A-Thon series is an event seeking to promote outdoor recreation through exercise, improving physical and mental health. People in attendance are able to take part in a hike where they can enjoy different outdoor scenery across the city with each hike.

There are three hikes left in the series that will happen in the next few months.

May 18: Palisades Canyon Loop, 1787 E Robinson Ave.

June 15: Upper Sunset, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Rd.

July 13: Cardiac Hill Trail, Officer Andrew Barcena Dr.

All hikes begin at 7:30 a.m., and those participating in these hikes are encouraged to come prepared by bringing weather-appropriate clothing, sun protection, and water.