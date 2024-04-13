Weekend Planner: Big El Paso Fair, Comic Con, and more

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There's a lot of events across the Borderland this weekend that you and your family can enjoy before those wind gusts hit!

The Big El Paso Fair kicked off Friday, and continues Saturday and Sunday.

The fair features rides, food, entertainment, and more, including a "foam zone" for the kids. Tickets start at $15 both online and at the gate, but Walgreen's is also offering half-price tickets while supplies last.

The fair will last until April 28th.

El Paso Comic Con is another event happening this weekend you can enjoy with friends and family at the El Paso Convention Center.

The convention kicked off its first day on Friday evening, but the convention will continue into Saturday and Sunday. Doors open at 10 A.M. A special sensory hour with limited crowds, dimmed lighting, and low noise levels is also taking place on Sunday at 9 A.M.

A local theater company is also opening its 32nd season with a Shakespearean tale on the rocks.

"Shakespeare-on-the-Rocks" is hosting "The Tragedy of Hamlet" at Old Sheepdog Brewery this weekend. The play starts Saturday at 8 P.M., and Sunday at 2 P.M.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students, military, and seniors.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door.