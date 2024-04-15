Clint ISD hosts event to announce Spectrum’s high school internship program

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The event was hosted today at Mountain View High School. They discussed Spectrum's High School Internship Program which allows high school students to start their careers and get a paid internship. The students would work as paid interns in the Spectrum call centers in El Paso during their senior year. Upon graduation, the interns are able to convert into fulltime employees which qualifies them for our 100% tuition reimbursement benefit through Guild.

Spectrum says students could benefit by getting valuable career experience while getting their degrees paid for by their company. They also say there's more than 300 higher education programs to pick from and that many of their employees continue to pursue their higher education degrees while working for them across the country. The application deadline is April 22nd.