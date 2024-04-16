Personal and medical information stolen after Las Cruces hospital hacked

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New Mexico is saying a cyber attack has given hackers access to personal and medical information for thousands of people. The network was breached in between January 16 and February 4.

The hospital says it mailed letters to potentially affected individuals, warning them about the hack and offering identity protection services.

The hospital also says it is currently investigating the hack and is taking steps to strengthen and further secure its network.