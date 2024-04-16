Three EPPD officers found not guilty in connection to hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three El Paso Police Officers were found not guilty in connection to a 2022 hit-and-run case, El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks confirmed.

On March 5, 2022, court documents state EPPD Officer Isaac Menchaca allegedly hit two parked cars, then left the scene. Investigators believe Menchaca was driving drunk at the time.

Two other EPPD officers -- Aaron Poblano and Enrique David Mendoza -- were accused of helping Menchaca cover up the crime.

Tuesday, DA Hicks told ABC-7 the charges against the three men were dropped, because each of them are first-time offenders who agreed to participate in a Pre-Trial Diversion (PTD) Program.

Hicks said the PTD Program is only for first time offenders. It must be completed in one year, and there is no reentry to the program.

The program has several conditions, which Hicks said are similar to those given when someone is granted parole. Some of those conditions include refraining from committing any other crime, no drug or alcohol use, and paying a $720 fine.

Hicks said his office did not treat the officers differently from any other first-time offender eligible for the program.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Police to ask if the three men are still employed with the department. EPPD has not responded as of the publication of this article. Check back for updates.