City invites community to the grand reopening celebration of the newly renovated Fire Station No. 10

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso invites the public to a grand reopening ceremony for Fire Station No. 10. It will take place Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at 1801 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79902. The $2.3 million reconstruction project was funded through the 2019 voter-approved Public Safety Bond Program, according to the city of El Paso.

“Thanks to our community’s support, Fire Station No. 10 underwent a complete renovation to enhance emergency response operations,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino. “The City is investing in El Paso and delivering on its steadfast commitment to safeguarding lives and property thanks to the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond program. In neighborhoods across the City, we are modernizing aging facilities to maintain El Paso’s standing as one of the nation’s safest cities, build up community involvement in resident safety, take proactive approaches to prevent fire and medical incidents, lower regional risk, and improve public safety operational efficiencies.”

The city says the renovated facility now meets National Fire Protection Association standards for minimizing fire risks and other hazards. They also did modifications to the station’s layout to promote fitness and create spaces where firefighters can de-stress from their jobs. The amenities include: exterior and interior facility upgrades, new paint, flooring, and doors, a new gym, locker rooms, and ADA-compliant restrooms. Additionally the city states upgrades to the electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems were made as well as new appliances for the kitchen and renovations to the watch office and study room.