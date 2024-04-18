Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic offering free screenings and cleanings for Ysleta ISD students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic is offering free screenings and cleanings for Ysleta Independent School District students. It will happen at 222 Rick Francis St., El Paso, TX 79905, Thursday, April 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. The clinic will offer free screenings and cleanings for 120 students from Cesar Chavez and Pasodale Elementary Schools. Hunt School of Dental Medicine third-year students will be there to provide faculty-supervised care. They will also educate elementary students on good study habits.

