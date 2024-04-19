Texas Tech Health announces annual Days of Service event during National Volunteer Month

EL PASO, Texas -- (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso announced its annual Days of Service event. This is a four day event taking place from April 17th to the 20th. University students, faculty and staff will volunteer at 25 sites in El Paso and other border communities.

Ob Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. they will be at the Humane Society of El Paso, 4991 Fred Wilson Avenue and Second Chance Wildlife Rescue will be at 7800 Doniphan Dr., Vinton, Texas at 11 a.m. Texas Tech says the Days of Service event offers a platform for the university community to respond to the community’s needs. As a testament to their commitment to our community, students contribute over 20,000 hours of service annually.