Earth Day celebrations across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Earth Day is April 22, and there are plenty of activities for El Pasoans in the days leading up to the celebration of our planet. Below you'll find a list of the different events happening across the city.

Several groups are hosting events over the weekend to honor the Earth. Many of the events are happening Saturday:

Veterans representing the group 'The Mission Continues' are spearheading a community service project in honor of Earth Day at Hart Elementary School. Participants are building garden beds and benches, cultivating a garden, and removing invasive vegetation. The event will last until 12 p.m.

The City of El Paso is inviting the community to celebrate by shopping local at The Market. The event is happening from 9 a.m. yo 1 p.m. at 9700 Gateway N. Blvd, and will include local produce, artisanal crafts, and a variety of eco-friendly festivities. There will also be a fashion show honoring the singer Selena, to be put on by students from El Paso Community College, and musical performances. The Market is open the same time every Saturday near Camp Cohen Water Park.

The City of El Paso is also hosting its annual Earth Day Celebration until 2 p.m. at the Municipal Service Center, 7968 San Paulo near the Yarbrough intersection. The event features interactive environmental awareness activities, games, food truck, local vendors, a live performance by Fungi Mungle, an exhibition by Pro Wrestling Legacy, and much more.

The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens will host a Party for the Planet on both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The facility will celebrate by highlighting wildlife and conservation.

If you know of other celebrations happening across the Borderland leading up to and including April 22, email our newsroom the details to news@kvia.com.