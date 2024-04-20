Local family helps grow Cancer Center Patient Fund at Fox Cancer Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The Cancer Center Patient Fund at the Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center is growing thanks to help from a local family and the community.

According to Texas Tech Health El Paso, the family, which is remaining anonymous, has given the Cancer Center Patient Fund a strong start with $200,000 out of the $300,000 total to assist families in the region.

The fund has been established in support of the Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center, to be constructed at Texas Tech Health El Paso.

El Paso resident and cancer survivor, Rosario De Anda, says it will help future cancer patients once in her position.

She said when she was first diagnosed, it was difficult because she didn’t have insurance. She said she was even turned away from receiving care.

She said thanks to Texas Tech Health El Paso she was able to be seen and go through her journey, free of cost.

Family members said this fund will help patients continue to strive with the support of their loved ones.

“I know, a lot of times people give up because it's so expensive. They need to travel, and they don't want to travel, they don't want to leave their families, so it's going to be very impactful," said Ruby Alvarez, daughter.