Early voting for May 2024 Uniform and Special Election begins

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday is the first day of the early voting period for the May 2024 Uniform and Special Election. Ballots for this election include the Lower Valley Water District, Canutillo Independent School District, and City of San Elizario.

There are 8 early voting locations. Information for the nearest location to you can be found here.

The early voting period lasts through April 30. Election Day is May 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the El Paso County Elections Department website. If you have additional questions, you can call (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.