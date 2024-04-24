Skip to Content
Chihuahuas seeking national anthem performers!

El Paso Chihuahuas
Published 11:36 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chihuahuas want talented Borderland residents to audition for a chance to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at home games this season!

Below are instructions on how to audition:

  • Create a 90-second YouTube video performing the national anthem by memory. Singers must perform a cappella.
  • Fill out the audition form and upload the video here.

Failure to comply with the rules may result in disqualification.

For more information, you can call Stephanie Flores at 915-242-2025 or via email her at sflores@epchihuahuas.com.

If you are part of a local band or choir of 20 or more members and wish to perform at one of the games, you can call 915-533-BASE (2273) or text 915-666-2005.

