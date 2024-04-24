Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts Budgeting Workshop as part of Molina’s Grandparents Social Club

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A budgeting workshop for seniors in El Paso was hosted as part of Molina’s Grandparents Social Club. The event happened Wednesday, April 24th from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at 915 N. Florence St. El Paso, TX 79902. They say the event was designed to empower seniors with ways to better manage their finances, especially after retirement. They featured tips on how to create and manage a budget, as well as information on identity theft. The first 25 attendees received a budget planner.

