Pebble Hills High School band to host concert, dinner fundraiser for trip to “Tournament of Roses Parade”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Pebble Hills High School band is set to host a spaghetti dinner and concert at 6:30 p.m. April 25 in the Pebble Hills High School Cafeteria, located at 14400 Pebble Hills Blvd. This is to raise money for a trip to perform at the 2025 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. Tournament of Roses President Ed Morales and his wife Lisa Morales will present the official Tournament of Roses flag to the band during the dinner. They will also formally invite the Spartans to perform at the 136th Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2025. The 2025 theme for the Tournament of Roses is “Best Day Ever.”

Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are $12. The meal will be prepared by Pebble Hills High School culinary arts students and served by booster parents. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the school’s band members or at the door on the night of the dinner. The band nearly 300 students and the school says it is the first marching band from El Paso to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade. It is one of 20 bands from around the world selected to perform at the parade and Bandfest, a two-day festival where bands present their field shows at the Pasadena City College Mack and Jackie Robinson Stadium.