El Paso Fire crews rescue one person from canal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crews with the El Paso Fire Department rescued one person from the canal at Loop 375 and Fonseca, according to the department's social media account on 'X.'

Right now: EPFD crews rescued an individual from the canal at Loop 375 and Fonseca.



Individual and scene turned over to USBP. No injuries reported.



Fire crews returning to station. pic.twitter.com/Qct3irMZr2 — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) April 29, 2024

