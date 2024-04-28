Skip to Content
El Paso Fire crews rescue one person from canal

Published 9:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crews with the El Paso Fire Department rescued one person from the canal at Loop 375 and Fonseca, according to the department's social media account on 'X.'

Officials said no injuries were reported, and both the individual and the scene were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

Kerry Mannix

