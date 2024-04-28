El Paso Fire crews rescue one person from canal
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crews with the El Paso Fire Department rescued one person from the canal at Loop 375 and Fonseca, according to the department's social media account on 'X.'
Individual and scene turned over to USBP. No injuries reported.
Officials said no injuries were reported, and both the individual and the scene were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.