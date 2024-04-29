U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issue joint statement on strengthening border security

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- United States President Joe Biden and Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke over the phone this weekend to go over how both nations can work together to strengthen border security.

The White House Press Office says both presidents discussed how they can properly address migration, strengthen border security, and keep their citizens safe.

President Biden and President López Obrador ordered both their national security teams to work together to reduce illegal crossings while protecting human rights. The White House Press Office says both nations will address migration to effectively come up with long term migration solutions.