Las Cruces man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

42-year-old Jacob Wayne Gill has been charged with one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child.

An investigation was launched by Las Cruces Police, Homeland Security Investigators and FBI after they suspected him of possessing child pornography.

Officials believe there might be victims that reside locally.

Eight cyber-tips over a time frame of six-months is what led investigators to Gill. They say child pornography was uploaded on an cloud-based storage belonging to the suspect.

They say they were able to confirm the storage system was owned and operated by Gill.

Investigators ask if anyone has reason to believe a child may have been of victim to call (575) 526-0795.