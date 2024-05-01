City of El Paso hosting reopening celebration for newly renovated Fire Station No. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso commemorated the completion of improvements to Fire Station No. 26. Wednesday, May 1st at 10:30 a.m. The station is located at 9418 North Loop Drive in El Paso’s Mission Valley. The City of El Paso says fire station 26 was renovated to provide additional fire protection and reduce emergency response times in this area of El Paso.

The upgraded station amenities include: upgrades to HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems, improvements to the parking lot and rock wall, ADA compliance improvements and the expansion of bay opening to fit larger emergency vehicles. The $1.4 million project was funded by the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond Program.