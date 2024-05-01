Skip to Content
News

City of El Paso hosting reopening celebration for newly renovated Fire Station No. 26

gabby.hernandez
By
New
Published 2:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso commemorated the completion of improvements to Fire Station No. 26. Wednesday, May 1st at 10:30 a.m. The station is located at 9418 North Loop Drive in El Paso’s Mission Valley. The City of El Paso says fire station 26 was renovated to provide additional fire protection and reduce emergency response times in this area of El Paso.

The upgraded station amenities include: upgrades to HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems, improvements to the parking lot and rock wall, ADA compliance improvements and the expansion of bay opening to fit larger emergency vehicles. The $1.4 million project was funded by the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond Program.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabby Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content