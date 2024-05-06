Summer program registration is now open for Weed and Seed Program at A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Parks & Recreation Department Weed and Seed program is beginning their summer registration on Monday, May 6, 2024. The program is free and it's for students from kindergarten to fifth grade at A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven, which is located at 908 N. Tornillo St. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Registration is set to be from noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday May 10th at A. Fielder Memorial Safe Haven.

The Parks & Recreation Department says there's limited space for the summer program and it will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and begins Wednesday, June 5, 2024 and it will follow the City’s holiday calendar. Programming will include recreation, art activities, guest speakers, enrichment opportunities, and special events, such as field trips. Drop off and pick up to and from the program is the responsibility of the parent or guardian. For information, call the Parks & Recreation Department at (575) 541-2550.