Doña Ana County seeks applicants for new CRRUA Board

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County is looking for applicants to the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority Board which oversees CRRUA. Applications will be accepted through June 5.

CRRUA provides water and wastewater services to residents in the Santa Teresa area and the City of Sunland Park.

The new seven-member board will include three appointees from Doña Ana County and four from the City of Sunland Park. Three appointees must have technical knowledge of water utilities and one member who is also part of their respective government. Both the City and County will appoint an independent representative who is not an employee of either entity.

Volunteers who are interested in public utility oversight or have related technical knowledge or a background in water and wastewater services, who are not employees of either Doña Ana County or the City of Sunland Park are encouraged to apply for appointment to the board. Board members will serve for two years.

To apply, you can send a resume or a letter of interest to CRRUA Board Selection at 845 N. Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces, New Mexico.