El Paso, TX (KVIA)—El Paso, TX (KVIA)- Every day, law enforcement officers, tow truck drivers, and other roadside workers do their essential jobs. Still, some are hit, injured, or killed while serving our community. Changes to the state’s move-over or slow-down law were enacted on Sept. 1, 2023, and imposed heftier penalties for violations. Jennifer Wright from TX Dot El Paso discusses the law and closure you need to know about.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

