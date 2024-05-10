El Paso Animal Services is promoting National Chip Your Pet Month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso Animal Services is emphasizing the importance of microchipping your pets to ensure their safety and well-being. This, as May marks National Chip Your Pet Month. “Every one in three pets go missing in their lifetime, but microchipping your pets and updating your pets’ microchip contact information can help them get home quickly and safely,” said Terry Kebschull, El Paso Animal Services Director. “This not only keeps your pets safe, but also keeps them from having to enter the shelter unnecessarily.”

According to the City of El Paso Animal Services, more than 6,000 lost pets have entered the Animal Services Center this year. They add that many of these lost pets did not have a microchip, or if they did have a chip, the contact information was incorrect, preventing the pet from being reconnected with their owner.

Here are some tips from the El Paso Animal Services on how to update your pet’s microchip: First you must have your pet’s microchip number available. Secondly, you should look up your pet’s microchip manufacturer by visiting www.PetMicrochipLookup.org and enter the chip number in the search box. Lastly, you should register or update your contact information with the appropriate chip manufacturer.

Here is a list of upcoming free microchipping events hosted by The Animal Services’ Resource Rover program: May 15th from 9 a.m. to noon at Westside Dog Park, 7400 High Ridge, May 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Soggy Peso, 11355 Pellicano Dr. May 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Southwest University, 1414 Geronimo Dr. May 25th from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Boardwalk at Ricky’s, 1773 Pali Dr.