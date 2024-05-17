The Hospitals of Providence hosting festivities all week in honor of Hospital Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On Friday, May 17th employees at the Memorial Campus on 2001 N. Oregon El Paso, TX 79902, will be treated to car washes offered at the hospital. They are being washed by the hospital leadership team. The Hospitals of Providence says they want to thank their team members this week during National Hospital Week which is May 12th to May 18th. They will be hosting festivities all week long.

The hospital will be saying thank you to its team members with spa massages, breakfast celebrations, nacho bars and fun gift giveaways. Friday will end the many celebrations with a fun and convenient car wash being offered to employees by hospital leadership as they arrive and leave from work. The Hospitals of Providence is reminding the community to thank a healthcare worker this week for the vital role they play in caring for the community.