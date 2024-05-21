Skip to Content
El Paso passes motion to settle with U.S. government in ongoing lawsuit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso passed a motion to authorize the City Attorney's Office to engage in settlement negotiations with the federal government in an ongoing lawsuit against the city, United Road Towing Inc., and Rod Robertson Enterprises Inc..

The federal government's suit says the city and two companies impounded and auctioned off 176 vehicles owned by servicemembers without first getting a court order. The federal government claims this violates the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.

