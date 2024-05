EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Foster School of Medicine will hold its 12th commencement ceremony on May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Plaza Theater. The ceremony is set to confer 115 graduates with Doctor of Medicine degrees.

Students from this year’s graduating class have matched to residency programs across the country, including El Paso, with nine matching at Texas Tech Health El Paso. This graduating class also includes 17 El Pasoans.