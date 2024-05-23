Skip to Content
News

The City of El Paso to open a new Women, Infants, and Children center

By
New
Published 9:13 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA)—The City's Department of Public Health will open a new WIC center. The city is celebrating its new location, which provides nutrition education, nutritious foods, referrals to Health and Human Services, and breastfeeding support.

To qualify as a WIC participant, the applicant must meet income eligibility guidelines and live in El Paso/Hudspeth County.

Residents can fill out a quick application by visiting https://TexasWIC.org/apply or call the WIC Customer Service Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (915) 212-4942 to make an appointment. 

For more information on WIC services, visit EPHealth.com and click the WIC Services tab.

Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content