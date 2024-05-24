Las Cruces International Airport Hosts Historic Aviation Event

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The Las Cruces Airport will host an aviation event this year. In the past, the Las Cruces Air & Space Expo has been a marquee community event with a balance of exhibits, vendors, displays, and airshows that engage local citizens and reach out to the world. Sport Class Air Racing will bring ‘NASCAR in the sky’ with high-performance, kit-built airplanes safely flying around the pylons at speeds up to 425 mph.

The Las Cruces International Airport will bring a lot of excitement to the community. The SARC President Bill Beaton expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is really important to keep our race pilots proficient and to advance the next generation of air racing at new venues. This training event, which executed over 60 sorties safely, extended the currency of race licenses for participating pilots and achieved FAA approval for three pylon racecourses that can serve any speed range. We are immensely grateful to the air race teams for their dedication and contribution to this event.”

The Las Cruces Air & Space Expo will occur this year from October 17 to 20, 2024.