Borderland doctors give safety tips as summer approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As Summer approaches, Borderland doctors are giving safety tips so you can enjoy your favorite activities without inviting any unwanted danger. ABC-7 sat down with Jesus Gamez, trauma medical director at Del Sol Medical Center, about some of those tips.

With the ever-present threat of dehydration that the summer heat brings, Gamez suggested packing water bottles ahead of time, as well as taking a refillable water bottle with you when you're going out. When it comes to your diet, healthy and balanced meals will give you the most energy throughout the day, according to Gamez.

Swimming is a an ever-popular Summer activity, and Gamez recommended to always keep a buddy system you can regularly check in with when going out to swim.

Gamez also added that if you have any emergency, always call 911.